The rainy weather about the Illawarra looks set to persist until the weekend.
Monday is likely to be the driest day, with a 60 per cent chance of up to two millimetres of rain.
But the chance of rain ramps up to high for the remainder of the working week, with the Illawarra expecting showers each day through to Friday.
The region could see another 19 millimetres before the working week is done.
However, weather more fitting for spring is forecast on Saturday, with a low chance of rain and a top of 20 degrees.
Over the weekend to 4pm on Sunday, Bellambi recorded 47 millimetres of rain and Albion Park saw 25 millimetres, while 30.8 millimetres fell at Kiama.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects a wetter than average spring for Australia's east coast, with September forecast to be the rainiest month of the season.
There is at least a 70 per cent chance of a La Nina event forming in the coming months, which increases the likelihood of above-average spring and summer rainfall for eastern Australia.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
