Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more wet weather for Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:23am, first published September 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Surf conditions along the Illawarra coast are expected to be hazardous on Monday and Tuesday for activities such as swimming, boating and rock fishing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.