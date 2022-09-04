"I thought in the second half the boys started to play the football we're really capable of."
Those were the sentiments post-match from Wollongong Olympic coach Matt Bailey, who was thrilled to see his side playing the football they have been trying to produce all season in a 1-0 win over arch-rivals and league leaders Wollongong United.
Despite the defeat, Wollongong United still sit first with a points-per-game average of 2.36. Olympic are second with a 2.13 PPG average per the restructured Illawarra Premier League ladder format.
The match was a far cry from last year's nine-goal thriller, but had an incredible intensity throughout, with neither team wanting to lose. There were a number of crunching tackles and a few altercations which made things spicy.
United were forced into an early change with target man Dinko Terzic coming off due to injury.
Chances were few and far between for both sides, with set-pieces the best bet.
The deadlock was broken midway through the second half when Olympic took a quick corner, which saw Rick Goodchild whip in a ball to the back post which found the head of one of the side's newest signings, Jake Trew.
In a tense finish to the game, Olympic held on through a barrage of United set-pieces and came away with the win.
Bailey said he was incredibly pleased with the result and the performance of the match-winner Trew.
"He's a fantastic kid," he said.
"His work rate is really good and he has played at a good level.
''Unfortunately he has been exposed to a couple of injuries in the past couple of years but he's back now and has scored some really important goals for us.
"He was one of many [good performances] today."
Bailey said he was happy with how his team performed on the field and said he thinks things are clicking at the right time of the season.
"That was a really tough contest today with so much at stake," he said.
"The first half we really set the platform for what was the victory in the end. The end result was the right one.
"We've talked about that momentum coming into this time of the year for some time now. The league championship is a massive objective for us and then building that momentum into the finals is key," Bailey said.
United coach Billy Tsovolos said it was a game that he felt his side weren't at their best.
"I don't know if it was a game we deserved to lose but it's a game we didn't deserve to win," he said.
"When you don't play well enough to go and win the game, luck can take a part. I thought it [the goal] was poor off the set-piece and we weren't paying attention and then something like that can happen and you lose. We've just got to get better and hopefully pick up three points next week."
Tsovolos added the result would not affect the confidence of the playing group coming into the final part of the campaign.
"They [the team] will be all right. We'll get back into training as normal and we've got a big game against Coniston on Friday and we'll go from there."
With just two games to play, leaders United finish the season with two Friday night games at Macedonia Park against Coniston and Cringila.
As for Olympic, they play third-placed Bulli away from home in what promises to be a massive contest at Balls Paddock, followed by a trip to Wetherall Park to face Port Kembla.
In other results Coniston and Cringila played out a 2-2 draw on Friday, while on Saturday Bulli beat Albion Park 2-0 to see them sit comfortably in third position on the ladder.
Corrimal and South Coast United finished 0-0 and Bellambi drew with Woonona 1-1. Tarrawanna and Port Kembla was postponed.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
