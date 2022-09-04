Appeal fails for man who crash-tackled terrified partner at Unanderra

Illawarra Mercury
No cut to sentence for man who tackled fleeing partner at Unanderra

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:42am, first published September 4 2022 - 5:30am
A man who threatened to break his partner's legs and tackled her as she tried to flee from him at Unanderra has failed in his bid to cut his prison sentence.

