Appeal fails for man who crash-tackled terrified partner at Unanderra

A man who threatened to break his partner's legs and tackled her as she tried to flee from him at Unanderra has failed in his bid to cut his prison sentence.
Geoffrey Thorp was sentenced in the District Court in December 2020 to three years and five months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of one year and 11 months, after pleading guilty to offences of aggravated detain with advantage and contravening a domestic violence order.
The judge also took into account an offence of intimidation.
The Young resident appealed the sentence to the Court of Criminal Appeal, arguing it was excessive for the first offence and he had been doubly punished for the second.
In April 2019, the victim was driving Thorp's car with him in the passenger seat when he became angry over messages she sent to a friend.
Thorp, then 28, ordered the victim to continue driving and screamed: "You're gone" and "I should break both your legs so you can't run anywhere".
The victim pulled into a car park at the back of a restaurant in Unanderra, while Thorp went through her phone and demanded she not go anywhere.
But the victim got out and ran towards the restaurant, screaming for help.
Thorp gave chase and tackled her onto the bitumen, then grabbed her under the arms and began dragging her back to the vehicle.
Four workers from the restaurant ran to the woman's aid and yelled at Thorp, asking what he was doing.
Thorp let her go, got back in the vehicle and sped off; at the time, he was subject to an apprehended domestic violence order.
The victim suffered abrasions and bruising.
In a later victim impact statement, the woman described how she feared she would die, and faced "mental torment" thinking about what might have happened if the four men had not arrived to help.
In sentencing Thorp, Judge Richard Weinstein found only a sentence of imprisonment was appropriate and it could not be served in the community with an intensive corrections order, because it would not address community safety nor that of the victim.
Thorp made his appeal on the basis that Judge Weinstein doubly punished him, because there was overlap between the two offences but he received an entirely consecutive sentence for breaching the domestic violence order.
But the Court of Criminal Appeal found the judge had not erred and noted the two-month jail term imposed for the breach reflected the criminality of this offence.
Thorp also argued his sentence for the detain offence was excessive because of the crime was fleeting, the victim sustained minor injuries, and Judge Weinstein had put the seriousness "below the mid-range for offending of this type".
However, the court found "below the mid-range" did not equate to low-range.
The appeal justices noted the short time for which Thorp detained the victim was not his choice, and it occurred after he had threatened her.
The court dismissed Thorp's appeal.
He will become eligible for release in November.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
