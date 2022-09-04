Man charged over bashing, sexual assault at Port Kembla

A man accused of bashing another man and sexually assaulting him at Port Kembla in a vicious attack has denied the allegations, saying he has an alibi.
Damian David Kelly fronted Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, charged with aggravated sexual assault in company and inflict actual bodily harm, aggravated robbery, and take and detain with intent to gain advantage in company.
Advertisement
Police alleged the 43-year-old Port Kembla resident, a woman and an unknown male carried out the attack on the victim, aged in his 20s, late on Friday night.
Documents tendered to the court said the victim had been in a short-term relationship with Kelly's female co-accused and about 10.45pm on Friday, she had invited him to a Port Kembla address.
He was allegedly hit on the head as he walked through the door with a four-kilogram kettlebell, causing him to fall to the ground with a wound to his head.
The three accused allegedly set upon him, punching, kicking, stomping and kneeing him.
Kelly was accused of cutting off the victim's clothes with a switchblade before hog-tying him with an extension cord, which was also wrapped around his neck, leaving him struggling to breathe.
Police alleged the victim was hit in the face with a frying pan, which was then used to sexually assault him.
The accused attackers allegedly continued to degrade the man, pouring methylated spirits on him and urinating on him.
It was alleged Kelly asked the victim: "Do you know who's after me?" before cutting his ear.
The victim was allegedly ordered to pay up $250 every week or he and his family would be killed; he was also allegedly threatened with death if he told anyone what happened that night.
The alleged attack was brought to a stop when the owner of the property arrived and managed to get inside; they then rendered aid to the victim and called an ambulance.
Kelly applied for his release on bail on Sunday.
Defence lawyer Briged Diaz-Collian said Kelly was in need of medical care and was due to attend hospital this week, having suffered a severely swollen face and possible fractures during an assault pre-dating the alleged offending.
She said appropriate care was not available in custody,
Ms Diaz-Collian said Kelly also needed treatment for drug issues and suffered from mental illness.
Kelly strongly denied the allegations, she said, and had an alibi.
Advertisement
Ms Diaz-Collian said he ran his own bathroom renovation business and was a kickboxing instructor.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said there was nothing before the court to show Kelly could not receive appropriate medical care in custody.
Sergeant Manning also said the court could not consider the claim of having an alibi, as Kelly had not previously raised this despite being offered an interview following his arrest.
He noted that the crime of aggravated sexual assault carried a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Registrar Tina McKenna noted Kelly was on bail at the time of the alleged offending for drug offences.
She said it appeared to be a "relatively strong" prosecution case, and the allegations were "extremely serious".
Advertisement
Ms McKenna said Kelly had not shown why his detention was not justified and refused bail, but ordered he was to receive any necessary medical care in custody.
Kelly will return to court on Monday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.