Friends of a Fairy Meadow woman who died at the age of just 36 are channelling their love and grief into ensuring her beloved young son has a bright future ahead.
Semaema Cornford passed away last month after a long battle with kidney disease and lupus, leaving behind a wide circle of friends, family, and her three-year-old son, Ezekiel.
In the wake of her death, a group of her close friends have started a fundraiser for Ezekiel to establish a trust he can access once he turns 18.
Little Zekie was the centre of Ms Cornford's world but those who knew her best describe a woman who had plenty of love to share around.
"She's always been a loving, caring, down to earth person, and always made you feel warm," one of her closest friends, Vanessa Stylis, said.
Her impact on others was evident in the hundreds of people who turned out for her funeral and the $10,000 that was raised for her son within 24 hours of the fundraiser being established.
"She was just a beautiful, beautiful person," Miss Stylis said.
Ms Cornford's partner, Max Barboza, described her as the person that friends came to for advice and a shoulder to lean on.
"She was very selfless, she put others before herself," Mr Barboza said.
He said Ms Cornford was always up for an adventure and he had countless good memories of their time together.
"She was a beautiful person - I was very lucky to have the time I did have with her," he said.
It was almost four years ago that Ms Cornford welcomed her adored son into the world and devoted herself to him, raising him as a single mother.
"Despite all the adversity from her illness, she was such a great mum," Miss Stylis said.
"She was pretty much like a super mum - she'd do anything for Zekie," Mr Barboza said.
They said Ms Cornford lived on in little Ezekiel.
"He is her, all over. Such a beautiful kid," Miss Stylis said.
Mr Barboza said he could see his late partner in the way Ezekiel laughed and wanted to make everyone happy.
"The way he loves and the way he shows affection - it's her," he said.
After Ms Cornford died people turned to Miss Stylis, looking for a way to turn their grief into action.
Knowing her friend's devotion to her son, she wanted to establish a trust for little Ezekiel.
"She wanted the best for him, as do all her family and friends," Miss Stylis said.
The fundraiser for Ezekiel can be found online.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
