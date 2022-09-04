It's one that will be talked about for years to come, but once again, only two points could separate Illawarra League heavyweights Collegians and Wests in another grand final thriller on Sunday.
Three years after edging out the Devils 16-14 at WIN Stadium to claim the 2019 crown, Collies again found a crucial two points to overturn a 10-0 half-time deficit and claim back-to-back premierships with a 12-10 win.
Nathan Fien's side showed incredible resolve after looking dead and buried, but there was no escaping the controversy surrounding the turning point of the second stanza and a runaway try to Dogs youngster Ben Rumble.
Trailing 10-0 with the 20 minutes to play, Rumble shot into space from deep inside his own half and raced 70 metres only to be grassed by the Devils cover as he looked to ground the ball in the corner.
Without the benefit of video replay, the try was awarded but subsequent replays on the BarTV match coverage revealed a clear a knock-on from Rumble in trying to plant the ball.
Max Devlin added a clutch sideline conversion to cut the margin back to four before Clive Brett crossed next to the posts 10 minutes later for a 12-10 lead his side was able to defend to the siren.
While the Rumble try was pivotal, Collies were equally aggrieved by a forward pass call that denied Sam McCann a first-half try that would have cut the margin back at the break.
In the end, the Dogs finished the strongest, with the Devils never really threatening to post points in the second 40 despite a strong wind at their backs.
After a bumpy ride through the regular season, and the long route to the decider, Fien said the prize was all about character.
"This one's special, it's been a long time coming," Fien said.
"The dedication, the spirit, the character of the team, it was all on show in the second half. We were going into halftime in a grand final 10-0 down but you had one look around the sheds and a couple of the more senior boys spoke up and you could just feel them lift again.
"That's what they do, they feed off each other, and they just get it done. They're a special bunch of guys and they just keep showing up for each other. It's what we needed to do today.
"I felt the momentum just started two swing at the back end of the first half and we started to control the field position and on the back of that we were able to get our strike players the ball in good field position.
"It was Wests, we knew there wasn't going to be a lot of points in it or much between the sides. It was one set at a time and, thankfully, we were able to get it done."
The Devils ultimately paid for not extracting enough points from their early dominance, with just a try to Joey Dickson and two penalty goals to show for it through 40 minutes. A gutted coach Pete McLeod said the Rumble call was tough to swallow but refused to blame it for the defeat.
"I haven't looked at the footage," McLeod said.
"I've been told it was a knock-on, but we play a league that doesn't have a video ref and we rely on officials. I know it's really difficult at junior level to get officials to officiate games so I won't be too critical.
"It's difficult. There's some young blokes in the shed that will move on and do it again, but there's some blokes who, for them, it was there last game. Getting beaten by two points in a grand final, a contentious try, it's a tough one to take for the whole footy club.
"I thought we played well throughout the whole game, Collies took their chances there in the second half. There were a few turning points there in the mid-part of the second half where things didn't go our way.
"You've got to be really good on the day to win a game of football in a grand final and you've got to put yourself that far in front that those things don't matter."
