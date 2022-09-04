Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Collegians edge out Wests in controversial Illawarra League grand final thriller

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 4 2022 - 10:04am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOW GOOD: Collegians crowned 2022 Illawarra League premiers. Picture: Anna Warr

It's one that will be talked about for years to come, but once again, only two points could separate Illawarra League heavyweights Collegians and Wests in another grand final thriller on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.