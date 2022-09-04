It seems the long career of Collegians skipper Blake Phillips still has room for a few a firsts.
Collies' 12-10 grand final win over Wests on Sunday was his fourth premiership, his third with Collegians, and his second grand final man of the match gong.
He picked up the same double with the Dogs in 2017 but Sunday's victory was the first time he's claimed back-to-back titles - albeit three years apart due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID pandemic.
"It's taken us a long time but it was always in the back of our mind, we were the reigning premiers through the two years off," Phillips said.
"It's been a huge week, unbelievable and I'm just over the moon. I'm only getting older now so hopefully the next one comes again next year and we don't have to wait as long."
It comes seven years after his first title with Helensburgh in 2015 and goes alongside his 2017 and 2019 flags, but he says none came tougher than this year's triumph.
"No I haven't [done it tougher]," he said.
"The emotions were all over the shop, just being down 10-nil at halftime, backs against the wall, but there was a lot of belief in the group. Fieny told us what we needed to hear, keep grinding it out, and we got those two tries.
"The feeling was [that they] were on top but we never gave up, the way Fieny's drilled it into us. We did it the hard way, we had a tough game against De La Salle and then a close one with Thirroul.
"We were down 10-0 at halftime and we pulled ourselves up off the floor. We did it the hard way and we got the job done again. It's probably the best one I've won, there's no better feeling."
The win was also a fourth premiership in five years coached in the Illawarra League for Nathan Fien, who captain-coached Thirroul to the 2014 premiership before linking with Collegians on a run that's seen the club claim the 2017, 2019 and now 2022 crowns.
It will be his last, with Fien confirming he will hand over the reins after five years in charge of Dogs.
"I gave Bruce [Prior] the heads' up about a month ago," Fien said.
"I've just got some other things on the horizon and a young family, the boys are starting to get older now and are doing their own thing.
"I was all-in, that was my whole philosophy with coaching.
"When I was a player I just wanted to be a player everyone wanted to play with and when I started coaching it all about trying to leave a club in a better spot than when I started.
"I think I've done that at both clubs and I'm very grateful to Collegians for what they've done for me and my family over the years.
"When I've got guys like Boofa (Phillips), Thommo (Jarrod Thompson), Dowelly (Josh Dowel)... they're just as much to thank for what we've achieved over the years as I am."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
