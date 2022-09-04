Shoppers 'stuck for two hours' in Westfield Miranda car parks

Motorists reported two-hour delays getting out of Westfield Miranda car parks amid traffic chaos on Saturday.
The combination of Father's Day shopping, wet weather and junior sport ending last weekend made the shopping and eating centre a popular destination on Saturday.
Traffic was heavily congested around Westfield, with vehicles approaching from the west queued up on Kingsway as far back as Sylvania Road.
There were also very long queues from other directions.
Inside, few spaces were available in the car parks, causing frustration for motorists and frequent horn tooting.
One shopper said it took her 30 minutes to leave the shopping centre using the Kiora Road exit.
"People were going nuts trying to get out," she said.
It only got worse from there, with one woman posting on Facebook: "We have been stuck 2 hours already. Their emergency number has no one taking calls".
Another posted: "Been stuck at Miranda Westfield car park with kids in the car for just on 2 hours now...Level 3D. Can't get any answers. Does anyone know what's going on? My daughter is losing it?"
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
