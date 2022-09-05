Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

Step inside this UCI athlete village at Wollongong Surf Leisure Resort ahead of the Road World Championships 2022

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 5 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the world's best cyclists will start piling into a family-run holiday park from this weekend, as it's transformed into an athlete village for the UCI Road World Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.