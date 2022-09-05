Some of the world's best cyclists will start piling into a family-run holiday park from this weekend, as it's transformed into an athlete village for the UCI Road World Championships.
The Wollongong Surf Leisure Resort across from Towradgi beach will host around 200 athletes and support staff hailing from France, German, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Switzerland, Italy, the Virgin Islands, Azerbaijan - plus media and other officials.
The Dapto-based Cleveland Catering has been given the task of feeding the masses, Kate Hammond admitting it has been a challenging task to organise a menu based on six different nutritionists advice.
"We have managed to get one meal for all teams to have at the same time which has been amazing, because ... it's a very hard thing to wing at times," she told the Mercury.
Breakfast will be offerings like muesli, pasta, toast, fruit coffee, tea, eggs, bacon and Vegemite. Lunch will be assorted wraps, salad poke bowls, plus hot lunches.
Athletes will also have snacks, dinner and desert of fresh fruit and a lactose-free rice pudding.
Their final meal has been designed for all athletes and staff to enjoy together, infusing Indigenous flavours for something special.
"The last meal we're going to send them off with a farewell meal from Australia," Ms Hammond said.
"We're going to do a turn on the Sunday roast with some salt bush, pepper leaf, Australian wattle seed and lemon myrtle."
This is the biggest contract the catering company has had with a total of 6000 meals to be prepared.
"I was excited by the volume and working with international guests, putting us on the map - Wollongong," Ms Hammond said.
"Being a local company from Dapto that's a big thing for us, especially through the hard times of COVID we've endured recently. ... it was a surprising, good feeling.
"A lot of people are concentrating on the short-term whereas I'm looking at the long-term ... with employment and also incorporated most of local suppliers, so it will help everyone in the long-run."
Resort director Alan Gibson agreed his family business would reap many long-term benefits.
"It's like having an Olympics where we've really taken the opportunity to improve our facilities so we'll have the long-term benefit of that," he said.
"We've upgraded our cabins, air-conditioning, upgraded our dining-room and areas around the park."
The resort is 50 per cent permanent residents with some even renting out their homes long-term to UCI staff over many months, while others like Beverly Emmett are happy her home is on the training and race route and decided to volunteer.
Mrs Emmett will be one the faces spectators need to answer to if they get too close to the track, as she's one of the course marshals.
"I've got to make sure everything's clear, I'll have my whistle .. [cheeky spectators you've] got to worry about are the main thing," the retiree said.
Having volunteered at all sorts of events over the last decade including Vivid, the Royal Easter Show and the arrival of cruise ships to Port Kembla, Mrs Emmett was excited for the positive impact the UCI would bring.
"I know what it was like when the cruise ships came in and how much difference it made to everybody here, especially after COVID it'll make a huge difference to the community."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
