There are three main routes cyclists will take during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
The Mount Keira Loop starts in Wollongong and heads west along Campbell Street and Gipps Road towards Gwynneville and West Wollongong, and on to Mount Keira Road. After ascending Mount Keira, the route takes cyclists onto Harry Graham Drive, then down to Mount Kembla before meeting up with Cordeaux Road, on to Cordeaux Heights and Unanderra. It then joins Five Island Road to head towards Spring Hill and Cringila, before finally heading north onto Spring Hill Road and back up to Wollongong.
There are plenty of places along the route to grab a bite to eat, whether you are after a fine-dining experience, pub meal, cafe lunch or a takeaway. Here we have listed 10 of the best.
REMEMBER ROAD CLOSURES WILL BE IN PLACE. CHECK BEFORE SETTING OFF.
Ruby's Mount Kembla is a much-loved, fine-dining restaurant that offers a choice or five or seven-course degustation menus.
Nestled in the historic mining village of Kembla Heights, Ruby's has a rich history dating back to the 1800s when it first traded as the village store and post office.
The carefully restored restaurant is named after Ruby Moore - a famous resident and postmistress during the 1920s and 1930s.
The restaurant has become one of the most loved in the Illawarra thanks to its set-price tasting menus, which feature locally sourced produce that can be paired with wines for an additional cost.
Ruby's is open Friday and Saturday night for dinner and Sunday for lunch.
Those wishing to wash down their meal with a pint of beer in another historic location would be wise to call into Mount Kembla Village Hotel.
The hotel was one of just 25 that made it into a book about historic pubs in NSW released in 2019.
At the time, the hotel's licensee Daine Blackburn described the heritage-listed venue as "an iconic hotel within the Wollongong region" and one of only a handful that had retained their heritage and old-world charm.
The hotel, which was established in 1898, is a rare example of a timber clad hotel and has been fully restored.
A popular cafe that is close to the race action is Cordeaux Caffeine at Cordeaux Heights.
The cafe offers indoor and outdoor dining or is a great place to grab a takeaway.
The cafe's all-day menu features plenty of well-priced breakfast options such as bircher muesli, egg and bacon rolls, or their version of a big breakfast.
There is also a lunch menu, including sandwiches, toasties, salads and vegetarian options.
Ambiance Ristorante at Unanderra is an authentic Italian restaurant which specialises in handmade pastas.
The menu changes weekly to ensure only seasonal ingredients are used, thanks in part to a partnership with Tullimbar Community Garden to grow fresh and sustainable produce.
While pasta is their specialty, there is plenty more to choose from on the extensive menus.
The restaurant is open seven days for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while a cafe is also open for dine-in or takeaway.
Located right near the cycling action at Cringila is Burek @ Pece's. The cafe specialises in burek, a type of pie popular in Balkan, Cypriot and Middle Eastern culture.
Consisting of fine, flaky layers of hand-worked pastry filled with a variety of savoury and sweet fillings, Burek @ Pece's has been churning them out to thankful customers since 2002.
The cafe is getting right behind the cycling event, even joining an initiative to give away free coffees to those who sign up to help clean up the city ahead of the race.
Still in Cringila is the newly renovated Five Islands Hotel. The hotel, which was formerly known as Cringila Hotel, or Crini Pub, got a new name to match its new lease on life in 2021, shortly before it also changed hands.
The "invigorated, family-friendly, casual pub" has also come up with an exciting new pub grub menu including pizzas, schnitzels, steaks and salads. There are daily special offers and a special lunch menu.
The covered outdoor area now has children's play equipment to go with the revamped $10 kids menu (includes complimentary ice cream).
What better place to relax over a drink as the cyclists race by.
Located just moments from the finish line in Wollongong is Samaras Restaurant. The restaurant, like its sister establishment in Woonona and food truck, specialises in Lebanese and Middle Eastern food.
You can dine in, or order takeaway. The dine-in menu includes an option to enjoy a banquet. A special lunch menu is available Monday to Friday.
Cosy Cafe Delight is a popular cafe in Unanderra.
Located in Unanderra Arcade, it has a warm, inviting atmosphere and retro vibe from where you can settle in and enjoy some of the wholesome and tasty meals on offer.
The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, six days a week. There is a comprehensive menu as well as daily specials, and a mouth-watering array of cakes on display to finish off.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
