The Mount Keira Loop starts in Wollongong and heads west along Campbell Street and Gipps Road towards Gwynneville and West Wollongong, and on to Mount Keira Road. After ascending Mount Keira, the route takes cyclists onto Harry Graham Drive, then down to Mount Kembla before meeting up with Cordeaux Road, on to Cordeaux Heights and Unanderra. It then joins Five Island Road to head towards Spring Hill and Cringila, before finally heading north onto Spring Hill Road and back up to Wollongong.