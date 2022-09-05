Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour council may be forced to demolish three-bedroom home

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:55am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The empty three-bedroom caretaker's cottage (in red box) at Croom Road may have to be demolished rather than rented out.

Despite the current housing crisis, Shellharbour City Council might have to demolish a three-bedroom residence because it cannot rent it out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.