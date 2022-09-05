Shellharbour council may be forced to demolish three-bedroom home

Despite the current housing crisis, Shellharbour City Council might have to demolish a three-bedroom residence because it cannot rent it out.
In Croom Road Sporting Complex, a caretaker's residence has sat empty since 2018 when council outsourced caretaker duties to a security company as a cost-saving measure.
At Tuesday's council meeting councillors will consider a report on the options available for the three-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage.
The report makes no recommendation on which option councillors should pursue.
One option that cannot happen is placing the property on the rental market.
"The cottage is located on Community land under a plan of management and in accordance with the Local Government Act 1993," the report stated.
"Therefore, leasing the cottage to a private residence without caretaker duties is not permitted."
Under that legislation only a caretaker can live in the building, and council no longer has any need for such a role.
The report also looked at the possibility of the site being used by a community group.
If council went in that direction, the building would require $60,000 in renovations because it "is not adequately apportioned for a community group to occupy".
Also, the nearby Shellharbour City Stadium already has facilities that are suitable for use by community groups.
Another option was the demolition of the cottage and rehabilitating the land to its natural state, which "would be a positive outcome to support biodiversity conservation targets".
It would come with a one-off cost of $35,000 but would see council freed of the ongoing annual maintenance costs of $2000 a year, the report noting this option had the lowest upfront and ongoing costs.
"This option is unbudgeted, however, it achieves a positive long-term environmental outcome, is financially sustainable and does not negatively impact on community needs," the report noted.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
