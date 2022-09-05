Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Optimism key to progress after jobs summit. Letters to the Editor, September 6, 2022

September 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Optimism key to progress after jobs summit. Letters September 6, 2022

It is not unexpected that there was general support for the outcomes of Labor's Jobs and Skills Summit including from our Illawarra Mercury, (Editorial, 'Megaphone summit is a call to arms' September 3). The Liberals wrong footed themselves with Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley predictably whingeing while the rest of the federal Liberals fell silent. Dutton and Ley have to recognise that Labor had a mandate for this Summit. I am also wary of industry-wide bargaining and a move away from a focus on the enterprise.

