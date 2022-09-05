Optimism key to progress after jobs summit. Letters September 6, 2022

You could count on one hand how many people are wearing masks. I don't care what other people do, I still wear one. As for social distancing, it doesn't exist any more, even though most shops still recommend it and still display their signs. So if we end up ln lockdown and all the restrictions under the sun again, if someone comes up to me whinging and whining about it, my answer will be tell someone who cares. By the way put a mask on.