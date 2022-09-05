Optimism key to progress after jobs summit. Letters September 6, 2022

It is not unexpected that there was general support for the outcomes of Labor's Jobs and Skills Summit including from our Illawarra Mercury, (Editorial, 'Megaphone summit is a call to arms' September 3). The Liberals wrong footed themselves with Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley predictably whingeing while the rest of the federal Liberals fell silent. Dutton and Ley have to recognise that Labor had a mandate for this Summit. I am also wary of industry-wide bargaining and a move away from a focus on the enterprise.
The goodwill generated needs to be quickly followed up with ideas and actions. The Illawarra needs to have people ready to move forward to harness and advance thinking for this region. Optimism is the key, not the sad sack rhetoric of the federal Liberals.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Fifty years as a community-based asset is a fantastic achievement for Wollongong's Conservatorium of Music. Children, young people and adults have continuously benefitted from learning and performing music. Richard Tognetti and Phil Slater are just two of the most famous alumni.
Unfortunately Wollongong City Council voted unanimously last year to turn the beautiful historical home Gleniffer Brae on the site of the Con into another food outlet. This house was left by the Hoskins family to be an educational setting, which it rightly is. This heritage building doesn't need a commercial kitchen, cool room, dining area, rubbish collection and car park adjacent to the site. There is room and all weather car park at the opposite end of the Botanic Gardens near the caretakers cottage.
The Friends of the Botanic Garden were surveyed on this decision but no-one from the Cons community were given that opportunity. The question that needs answering is why is another food outlet needed in this city when the Uni has heaps of them?
Tom Wren, Mangerton
When COVID-19 hit our shores and turned the rest of the world upside down, little did I know when I went shopping the first thing I would do is look down the aisle and see how many dunny rolls are on the shelves. And the death toll is still rising, 44 around Australia today, 23 of them in NSW. But people are still going about their business.
You could count on one hand how many people are wearing masks. I don't care what other people do, I still wear one. As for social distancing, it doesn't exist any more, even though most shops still recommend it and still display their signs. So if we end up ln lockdown and all the restrictions under the sun again, if someone comes up to me whinging and whining about it, my answer will be tell someone who cares. By the way put a mask on.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
