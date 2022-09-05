Police, school students and members of the community have come together to play in a new Oz Tag tournament at Lake Illawarra aimed at encouraging reconciliation.
Four mixed teams, each comprised of seven players, were involved in the inaugural Gunji Origin Oz Tag Reconciliation Cup on Monday morning.
The teams came from Oak Flats and Warilla High Schools, the community, and the Lake Illawarra Police District.
The police district's Aboriginal community liaison officer Glen Sutherland said the event was a way for members of the community to meet local police officers and build relationships.
Ultimately the community team claimed the silverware, defeating the Warilla High School team in the final.
The name Gunji is derived from the word gunjibal, which means constable.
