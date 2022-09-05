Illawarra Mercury
Community, kids and police come together in Lake Illawarra footy match

Updated September 5 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:00am
Superintendent Craig Ireland, Aboriginal community liaison officer Glen Sutherland and Aunty Lindy Lawler. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Police, school students and members of the community have come together to play in a new Oz Tag tournament at Lake Illawarra aimed at encouraging reconciliation.

