An American fast food chain is looking to expand to the Illawarra with a new restaurant under construction at Warrawong.
Carl's Jr. has four drive-thru restaurants in the state, with three more outlets opening soon including one earmarked for the newly developed King Street site, which is the former home of Warrawong Nissan and Suzuki.
The site will also hold a new service station and Mexican fast food outlet Guzman y Gomez, which will be located at the northern end of the block.
Plans were submitted to Wollongong City Council by developer Martin Morris & Jones Pty Ltd for the "construction of a takeaway food and drink premises with drive-thru" in July.
The application estimates construction of the outlet to cost more than $1 million. It does not indicate the amount of jobs the store will generate, or when its doors will open hwever, signs outside the construction zone indicate the franchise is hiring.
Old-fashioned hospitality and hand-made are the buzzwords at the outlet, which started in America in the 1940s.
It now has 3000 stores worldwide and 36 in Australia.
The menu includes a range of beef and fried chicken burgers, including one burger option for vegetarians, as well as sides including onion rings, waffle fries and "hand-scooped" desserts.
The outlet is also looking to expand further south with the Carl's Jr website indicating a store will soon open at Worrigee Street in Nowra.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
