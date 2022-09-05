Illawarra mum's plea after daughter's drink spiked at Wollongong club

An Illawarra mum has issued a plea after her daughter was left on the side of the road without assistance shortly after her drink was spiked.
Kate Kalitash said her 18-year-old daughter, who wishes to remain unnamed to protect her privacy, is still emotionally and physically recovering two months on from the "terrifying" incident.
Advertisement
"It really rocked her," Kate said. "What I'm wanting out of this whole thing is for everyone to just be able to go out safely ... it's very frightening."
On June 29, Kate's daughter had a few drinks with a friend across four hours heading to a popular Wollongong nightclub.
She wasn't feeling intoxicated, until she was only a few sips into a drink she ordered from the bar.
The young woman said she immediately felt sick and exhausted, before her friend took her outside as she slipped in and out of consciousness.
Her friend was frantically trying to find assistance from the front of the venue by ordering Ubers, calling ambulances while making sure the woman wasn't swallowing her vomit.
While this was going on, Kate said the girls were asked to move on by the venue's security as it "made the club look bad".
Kate's daughter, who at this point couldn't speak or walk, was finally taken to Wollongong hospital where her urine and blood were tested.
Doctors treated her and confirmed she had been spiked, and a week on from the incident she garnered the courage to report to police.
Kate believes venue's must have a duty of care in looking after patrons who are in trouble. She also shared a plea to social media on Sunday evening, calling on other victims of drink spiking to report to police so a stronger chain of evidence can be established.
"Not reporting results in police not having the information of the amount of people this is happening to, the seriousness of the crime and the abilities to enforce the rules at local venues," Kate said.
"I have also been informed the victim needs to report the incident and if they are at the hospital, it is vital to ask the staff to call the police so the chain of evidence can be established."
Since taking to social media, more than 40 have commented on the post sharing their similar experiences.
Kate also wants to see education campaigns surrounding drink spiking to be focused on the perpetrators "disgusting" behaviour, rather than the responsibility of the victim.
"People should be able to go out be safe while they're having fun," she said. "We need to start tackling perpetrators and changing the mindset in the community that this isn't okay."
Advertisement
A NSW police spokeswoman said there has not been a recorded increase in drink spiking crimes in the Illawarra and echoed Kate's sentiments about coming forward to report.
"Police will always investigate reports of alleged drink spiking," the spokeswoman said.
"Those who commit serious offences such as assault, get caught supplying drugs in a licensed venue, or spike other patrons' drinks, can expect to be charged.
"Police will simply not tolerate any antisocial behaviour; the safety of the community is our number one priority.
"Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a crime is urged to contact their local police station to make a report."
The venue Kate's daughter attended was contacted for comment however did not respond before deadline.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.