Illawarra surfers shine at Kiama leg of Surfer Groms Comp Series

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
September 5 2022 - 5:23am
Kiama' surfer Alice Hodgson. Picture: Emma Irvine (Surfing NSW)

Kendall Payne and Alice Hodgson were among the local surfers to do well in the Surfer Groms Comp Series at Kiama on Sunday.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

