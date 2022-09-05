Kendall Payne and Alice Hodgson were among the local surfers to do well in the Surfer Groms Comp Series at Kiama on Sunday.
Payne from Gerringong won the under 12 girls event, while Kiama's Hodgson claimed victory on her home turf of Werri Beach in the under 14 girls ahead of second-place finisher Lucy Darragh from Gerringong.
Aidan Rowlands (Barrack Point) Maya Everitt (Werri Beach) and Holly Walker (Kiama Downs) also did well in under 8 mixed, finishing third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Other Illawarra surfers who did well include Noah Kornek (Austinmer), who finished third in under 10 boys, and Joe Rocco Sommerville (Wollongong) who finished fourth in under 14 boys.
Over 80 competitors surfed in the event.
Regarded as one of the major stepping stones in the development of young Australian surfers, the 10-event Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series caters for surfers from Under 8 to Under 14.
Events will be held in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia over summer.
As an added bonus, the respective winners of the Under 14 boys' and girls' divisions from each event will receive an invite to attend an all-expenses-paid, three-day Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps National Final Surf Camp, (1-day coaching clinic, two days of competition and heat analysis coaching) at the Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre (HPC).
For the South Australian, Victorian and Tasmanian events, the Woolworths Surf Camp prize will be awarded to the highest place Under-14 Boy and Girl who reside in that respective state.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
