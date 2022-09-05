All eyes were on the Illawarra yesterday as Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes made her inaugural speech in Canberra.
She used the opportunity to shine a light on a hardworking region which has every chance to be a leading Australian city in a renewable future.
"The Illawarra is innovative, tough and clever and I am optimistic about what we will achieve", Ms Byrnes said. "I will never let the Illawarra be ignored".
Her speech comes just 12 days before Wollongong becomes the centre of the world's attention. After years of build-up, the UCI Road World Championships are almost here.
On September 18 to 25, Wollongong's landmarks will be broadcast by Stan Sport and the Nine Network, hitting the iphones, ipads and tv screens of every cycling enthusiast worldwide.
As Wollongong Council does its last preparations (presumably fixing roads, cutting grass and organising lifeguards among many, many other things), businesses around the city are starting to put up the rainbow colours of the UCI and Wollongong 2022 on their shop fronts.
Clearway signs are up along the four race routes, and over the coming week, athletes will begin to arrive in their training camps in our hotels and campsites.
Streets will fill with cycling professionals testing the course, trying our patience as residents.
Some may have to figure out a new place to park their car for a few days; others may need to work out convoluted ways to get to work, the doctors and school. Some may not be able to leave their home during race time. Others may have to close their businesses.
But as parliament heard today, the Illawarra is innovative, tough and clever, and the people living in the Illawarra know what it means to embrace the opportunity.
So as the festivities build and the inconveniences start to hit home, take a deep breath and think about how you can help the world see Wollongong as we do.
A place of beauty. A place of opportunity. A place to raise our families and a place to do business.
The best place in the world by far, and we're lucky enough to have front-row seats.
Gayle Tomlinson
