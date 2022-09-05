Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Opinion

How Wollongong is embracing the UCI Road World Championships 2022: Editorial

September 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All eyes were on the Illawarra yesterday as Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes made her inaugural speech in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.