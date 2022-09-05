You'll have to leave your drone and strobe lights at home when you visit official fan zones for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
But the good news is that chairs and picnic gear are more than welcome at the three official fan zones - Wollongong's Lang Park, Rex Jackson Oval at Helensburgh and "Australia Park" (otherwise known as Osborne Park).
From Saturday, September 17 for eight days, the Lang Park fan zone, adjacent to City Beach, will be the hub of the championships.
It will house the presentation podium on the western side of the park for medal ceremonies, large screens so you don't miss a minute plus food and drink stalls, a bar, merchandise stand and a range of expo stalls.
There also will be an information stand, first aid facilities, and an accessible viewing platform.
It's worth remembering all fan zones are alcohol-free zones and glass containers or bottles are banned.
The list of banned items unsurprisingly includes tasers, weapons and flares.
You also won't be allowed to drape anything over barriers while touching the riders is a no-no.
Osborne Park, opposite Belmore Basin, has been unofficially renamed Australia Park for the event's duration and will feature all things green and gold.
The fan focus will head to Helensburgh for the weekend of September 24 and 25 when the championship's two elite road races are held.
Fans can get up close and personal with the best road cyclists on the planet as they'll be signing on at the main stage area.
The women leave Helensburgh at 12.25pm on Saturday for their 164.3km event.
The men race 266.9km and head out at 10.15am on Sunday.
Unless you want to make it to Marine Drive, Wollongong, for the finish, stay at Helensburgh and watch the race on the big screen.
There will be food and coffee vendors there, too.
Filming and photography at official fan zones must be "restricted to personal, non-commercial purposes only", organisers say.
They also are keen to advise fans that "broadcast partners will be filming and streaming the event and your image may be used in media coverage of the event".
