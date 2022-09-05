Illawarra Academy of Sport para-athlete Jack Gibson has been enjoying great success in both swimming and cross-country of late, winning medals all over Australia in the past year.
This year in swimming, the 13-year old has picked up two silver medals at the para age National Championships in Adelaide, where he was selected for the Australian Open Championships and a silver and a bronze at the Australian All School Swimming Championships in Brisbane.
In cross-country, Gibson collected three golds for individual, team and relay races at the Australian All Schools Cross Country Championships in Adelaide and he picked up gold at the Australian Triathlon Para National Junior Championships in Brisbane.
Next up on the agenda, the National Country Swimming Championships in Darwin, the Australian Triathlon development pathways program camp in Melbourne as well as NSW para development squad commitments.
It's fair to say the young superstar has got a bit on his plate. But Gibson said he is just enjoying the ride.
"It's been great, with all the travel I get to meet a lot of new people and make new friends," he said.
"At the National Age Championships in Adelaide I competed in the open event just to see how I went and I made a final where I swam against some of my idols including Australian freestyle swimmer Rowan Crothers so that was pretty fun and scary.
"At the event I saw heaps of Paralympic athletes that I never thought I would see up close and I still can't believe it talking about it now."
Gibson is a member of the IAS' Para Sports Program which is a 12 month scholarship program designed to support the developmental needs of the regions talented para athletes by providing industry leading high-performance sport development programs.
The 2021-22 squad features nine athletes and is coached by Kurt Freeme.
With all of this experience behind him, Gibson said he was looking forward to achieving more in the future.
"I'm looking forward to the development camp in October in Melbourne which will help with my chances of making the Paralympics,"
"I still can't believe that I made the development camp so it's really good to know that people are watching. My main goal is making the Paralympics squad for Brisbane in 2032."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
