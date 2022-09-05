When Quill Darby's mother in law had to drive home with a broken wrist, she realised the extent of the network outage gripping her area.
Worsening mobile coverage has paralysed Bulli residents who took to Facebook to vent their frustration.
Ms Darby said it has been impossible for her get any reception in her house for about a month now and when her mother in law couldn't reach her during a medical emergency she knew things had to change.
Ms Darby's provider is ALDImobile which in turn uses Telstra network to deliver coverage.
Even after lodging several complaints with ALDImobile, mum of one said there had been no improvements.
"We previously had fine reception so something has obviously changed," she said.
Resin Brewing owner, Brendan Dowd, said his business is bearing the brunt of the network outage gripping the area.
"About four to six weeks ago my staff and I noticed that reception at Resin went downhill, to the point of receiving no calls or calls going directly to the message bank," he said
The compromised communication is making it impossible for customers wanting to contact the brewery.
"Patrons are complaining about not being able to sit and work at the brewery because their hotspot isn't working," he said.
Telstra Regional General Manager Michael Marom acknowledged a 3G network outage in the Bulli area.
"An issue with our local mobile station at Bulli is disrupting 3G coverage in and around the area. 4G is not affected. We are working to get everything back to normal and we thank everyone for their patience," he said.
