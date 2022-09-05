A woman who allegedly joined two men in torturing another man for an hour in a Port Kembla unit has been kept behind bars.
Jasmine Agostini, 21, is charged with aggravated sexual assault in company and inflicting actual bodily harm, taking and detaining person in company with intent to obtain advantage, aggravated robbery, inflicting actual bodily harm, robbery and possessing a prohibited drug.
Advertisement
In outlining the police case, police prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Tatly said the facts were "appalling".
According to police, on Friday September 2, Agostini texted a man known to her asking him to come to a unit where she was staying in Port Kembla. At 11pm that night, the victim entered the apartment and was immediately hit on the head by a kettlebell swung by Damian David Kelly, police said.
The force of the kettlebell knocked the man to the ground, causing him to bleed from the left side of his head, documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state.
Kelly and another unidentified man then set upon the victim, punching, kicking, stomping, jumping and kneeing the man's head and body, police allege.
Kelly cut the man's clothes off him, before Agostini and Kelly then allegedly used a white extension cord to hog-tie the man, tying his hands and feet together behind his back. Kelly tied the cord around the victim's neck causing him to choke and struggle to breathe, documents said.
Police allege, the man was then sexually assaulted with a frying pan handle.
The trio continued to degrade the man, including at one point pouring methylated spirits on him and Kelly urinated on him, police allege.
Kelly threatened the man with further violence, while asking him, "Do you know who's after me at the moment?" to which the victim replied "I wouldn't have a clue," documents state.
They said Kelly cut the victim's right ear with a knife, before telling him that he had to pay Agostini $250 every week by Thursday before 9am or Kelly would kill the victim and his family.
The victim was also told his family was at risk if he told anyone about what happened.
Documents tendered to the court state that Agostini told the man "I may have saved your life last week but this time might be different".
Agostini and the other man then left the unit, going to a neighbouring unit in the complex where the victim had been previously and allegedly assaulting another woman before taking her phone and belongings as well as the belongings of the man they had tied up.
Returning to the unit with the victim, Agostini said "So that little thing that you've been seeing, I've just done the same s--- to her that I've done to you, I've taken all her s---," police allege.
Agostini also told the man that he wasn't her first victim, documents state.
"Today's the day, that's it, you're gunna be the third person I've killed," she said.
About midnight, the owner of the unit where the assault is alleged to have taken place returned. The owner struggled to open the door but once inside allegedly saw Agostini, Kelly and the other man flee, leaving the victim lying naked on the floor.
Advertisement
Police and paramedics arrived at the scene by 1.30am.
At the unit, forensic teams found a bag belonging to Agostini including her ID and a zip-lock bag containing 1.27 grams of methamphetamine.
At 4.35pm on Sunday, police arrested Agostini in Warrawong and took her to Lake Illawarra police station, where she declined an interview with police.
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, Agostini applied for bail. Her lawyer Farah Almajed applied for bail on the basis her client had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and ADHD and that she needed to remain in the community to have her mental health treated.
Magistrate Darryl Pearce however refused to grant bail, noting that despite Agostini's clean record, the serious nature of the offences meant that bail conditions could not ameliorate the risk of further offending. Mr Pearce said Agostini could receive treatment for her conditions while in custody.
In a separate hearing Mr Pearce also refused Kelly's application for bail.
Advertisement
Both will return to court in November.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.