Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Jasmine Agostini charged with sexual assault, actual bodily harm

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:06am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate Darryl Pearce refused Jasmine Agostini's application for bail.

A woman who allegedly joined two men in torturing another man for an hour in a Port Kembla unit has been kept behind bars.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.