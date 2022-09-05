A Port Kembla man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend's former partner with a hammer and baseball bat.
Montana Igano, 26, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property and being armed with intent to commit a serious offence.
In December 2019, Igano was living at his girlfriend's house in Devon Street, Berkeley.
Late in the evening of December 21 and into the morning of December 22, Igano and his girlfriend's former partner got into a heated exchange via SMS.
During this back and forth, Igano threatened to hurt the man and damage his property if he arrived at the Berkeley address. In response, the man attempted to reason with Igano and asked to speak with his former partner.
The man had to attend the Berkeley address to comply with a court order and at 8.40am arrived in his car.
Igano stood inside the driveway gate, holding a hammer attached to his wrist with blue rope and a green baseball bat.
Igano began yelling abuse at the man while the man attempted to talk to his former partner, and asked her to tell Igano to put the bat or hammer down or go inside.
The woman spoke to Igano who turned back to the man, saying "This is my house and [the woman] is mine," documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state.
The man walked up to the front gate and asked the woman if they could resolve things.
Then, Igano lashed out, headbutting the man three times in his head before hitting the man in the head with the hammer.
The man attempted to fight back, punching Igano twice in the face, causing Igano to stumble backwards.
Igano then walked to the man's car and smashed the rear passenger side window, rear window, rear drivers' side window and front driver's window with the hammer.
Igano then returned to the victim, who asked him to put his weapons down, and bashed him with the baseball bat, hitting him numerous times.
The two began to tussle, with the man grabbing Igano's hair and both going to ground, before bystanders pulled them apart.
Igano got up and ran off before police arrived.
Speaking with the man, police saw he had marks and scratches around his head with one cut causing blood loss and a lump to the left side of his head. The man also had scratches and red marks to his back and stomach.
The man was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
After speaking with neighbours who witnesses the assault and taking photos of the smashed car and weapons, police returned to the Berkeley address and arrested Igano on January 1, 2020.
Igano will return to court in October to be sentenced.
