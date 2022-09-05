Illawarra children under five years of age who are at risk of severe COVID-19 are now able to roll up their sleeves for the Moderna vaccine.
South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network, Coordinare, announced four general practices across the region are able to administer the six month to under five years Moderna dose from Monday.
It comes after the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) announced in July that Moderna's vaccine could safely be given to young children in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.
Bulli Medical Practice, Crown West Medical Wollongong, Warrawong General Practice and Helensburgh Respiratory Clinic now have supply to administer the dose to this age group and were selected by the federal government based on location.
"General practices administering the Moderna six month to five years vaccine in our region have been selected ... based on geographic coverage of the eligible population, expected patient numbers and usage of current vaccines," CEO of Coordinare, Dianna Kitcher said.
Ms Kitcher added at this stage, most children in this age group won't require the vaccine as there is a low chance they will develop severe illness from the virus.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) only for children under five who are severely immunocompromised, live with disability, and have complex or multiple health conditions.
According to the Department of Health and Aged Care website, conditions that place children in this age group at risk of severe COVID-19 include type 1 diabetes, chronic lung disease, complex congenital cardiac disease, as well as those with disabilities that require frequent assistance such as severe cerebral palsy or Down Syndrome.
ATAGI recommends two primary doses, 28 days apart. For young children who are severely immunocomprised, it recommends a third dose at least 28 days after second.
If an eligible child has had COVID-19, they must wait three months after testing positive to the virus before they receive the vaccine.
The next scheduled dose should be given as soon as possible after three months.
General practices at Batemans Bay, Moruya, Nowra, Sussex Inlet and Ulladulla have also been selected to administer the dose.
To book an appointment, visit the Vaccine Clinic Finder.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
