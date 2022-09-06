Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Middens unlikely, time to fix Towradgi Point. Letters to the Editor, September 7, 2022

September 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Middens unlikely, time to fix Towradgi Point. Letters, September 7, 2022

At the beginning of this year I evaluated the claim the shell grit found under the removed driveway slab at Towradgi Point was actually middens. I assessed they were not for the following reasons.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.