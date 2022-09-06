Middens unlikely, time to fix Towradgi Point. Letters, September 7, 2022

At the beginning of this year I evaluated the claim the shell grit found under the removed driveway slab at Towradgi Point was actually middens. I assessed they were not for the following reasons.
1. The fill has broken shells atypical of that seen on the beach immediately south of the pool and consistent with rock shelves of the type here. Middens do not generally have broken shells, they generally contain remains of food shells which are usually complete. Food shells are absent from the site. I also noted there are no signs of shells in the area outside the driveway area.
Advertisement
2. The location is at complete odds for an area to be middens. Middens are normally found near camp sites and this area is unlikely to have been near any camp site. Camp sites would most likely be near fresh water and a lagoon, i.e. near Towradgi Creek/lagoon.
3. The makeup of the fill is in line with it being engineering fill.
4. The fill is most likely to have been placed in the area, having been taken from the beach below, during the construction of the Towradgi pool in the 1960s. Historical photos from the Wollongong library shows bulldozers being used in the area with the area in question being significantly worked.
Like many in the area, I view the continuation of the fencing around the area is an example of abandonment of the site. It is an eyesore. The fencing is a hazard to cyclist/pedestrians passing near the fencing.
I strongly support the fencing being removed before the UCI event either by completing the works or covering the site with turf. It needs to go before the international visitors arrive to ride our cycleways.
Ian Young, Towradgi
I haven't made my way to the new Allianz Stadium yet and I'm in no hurry either. What a waste of money; $828 million for what? It doesn't look any different from before they pulled it down, it's the same structure, the only thing different is the bloody eyesore coloured seats.
They could have spent that money on building a new hospital or nursing home. All they needed to do was leave the structure the way it was, rip out the old seats, gurney the concrete and put in red, white and blue seats. It cost the Roosters three years without a ground. Typical of this state government, all they need to top it all off is spend another 10 million on fireworks.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
It may be easy to forget a significant conflict exists in Europe. I hope the tensions find solutions soon. I'm not looking forward to being asked as a country to consider what we will be willing to sacrifice to protect democracy and freedom.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.