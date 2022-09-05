NSW SES crews across the Illawarra have experienced the busiest 12-month period on record, but there's no sign of slowing down as they prepare for more wet months ahead.
Requests for assistance (RFAs) have increased 140 per cent at Wollongong, Shellharbour and Dapto units in the 2021 to 2022 financial year over the previous
Volunteers received over 2829 calls to assist the community in this time period as ongoing severe weather battered the region, according to new data from NSW SES.
As the Illawarra copped record-breaking amounts of rainfall, public information officer at the Shellharbour unit, Nikki Ristovski, said she saw flash flooding in areas she had never seen before.
"That certainly kept crews busy for months on end," Ms Ristovski said. "I've always lived in the Illawarra ... I wasn't aware the Albion Park area got so much flash flooding and this year we saw a lot of that."
As soil remains saturated from previous downpours and another La Nina is only expected to dump more rain on the region this spring, conditions for the rest of the year don't show signs of improving.
Ms Ristovski said the Shellharbour unit is working hard to train eight new members ahead of the next wet season.
"This will be our second unit intake this year," she said. "There's definitely a huge need to get fresh faces on board ... especially with the days and hours we've had this year, you can get quite fatigued.
"We do weekly training which will help prepare for the coming months as we expect more rain."
While Ms Ristovski doesn't recall any incredibly distressing call outs from this year, she said it was difficult watching people repeatedly drive through floodwaters. She hopes residents can heed SES's warnings should flash flooding occur again this year.
"Cars driving through floodwaters is definitely something I saw way too much," Ms Ristovski said.
"You don't know if there's a large pothole even under the smallest amount of water which could create massive amounts of damage to your car or put yourself in serious danger.
"(Floodwater) can be painful to go around, but it's always best to be safe and put your family and other road users first."
Ms Ristovski added residents can start clearing their gutters of any leaves and debris, and properties of any loose branches to prepare for the incoming weather.
"If you do experience flash flooding at home, make sure you're prepared," she said.
"Put plans in place to make small maintenance repairs to your property that might get you out of larger trouble later on.
"Another thing to be aware of is making sure branches are cut back. If you have a tree starting to show roots, it's important to get those looked at before it comes down."
While the Illawarra welcomed blue skies on Monday, rain is forecast to ramp up for the rest of the week.
The region could see another 19 millimetres before the working week is done, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
An active hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Illawarra.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
