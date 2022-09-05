A vandal who allegedly churned up North Wollongong's Stuart Park before getting themselves bogged has been fined by council rangers.
Wollongong City Council said it will seek compensation from the driver who vandalised the park at the weekend.
It comes just weeks out from the highly anticipated UCI Championships, which the city is expected to welcome more than 300,000 international and national spectators for.
The council expressed its dismay over the incident and called the damage a "real setback" given the challenges it has had maintaining green spaces and sports fields all year as severe weather continued to lash the region.
"When it comes to caring for our community's open spaces, this is the sort of pointless damage that breaks our hearts," Wollongong City Council said in a social media post on Monday.
"As our sports-playing community only know too well, it has been a challenging time for our green spaces.
"This site has been particularly hard hit and last week was the first time it was dry enough to get our mower safely onto the site."
Council crews are assessing the extent of the damage before repairs are carried out.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
