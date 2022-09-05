Crews have extinguished a blaze at an abandoned house in Port Kembla on Monday evening.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene at Tobruk Avenue, Port Kembla about 9:10pm following reports of a house fire.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed no one was inside the abandoned house at the time and no one was injured.
Crews worked to extinguish the fire and left the scene after 10pm. At this stage, the cause of the blaze is unknown.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
