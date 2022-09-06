Athletics Wollongong pair medal at National Cross Country Championships

Two Athletics Wollongong competitors showed their class to medal at the recent National Cross Country Championships at the Oakbank Racecourse in the Adelaide Hills.
In his division Harry Keats, 12 won an individual silver medal in a time of 10m 29s and gold for being part of the winning NSW team.
Advertisement
The result caps a great 2022 for Harry, who is NSW champion in the 400m and 800m, bronze in the 800m at the Australian Championships, gold in both the 400m and 800m at the New York component of the USA Track and Field Championships and a national ranking of No 3 in the 800m.
One of Athletics Wollongong's Para athlete also won two medals at the nationals.
Under 17 girls competitor Charlize Colwell won an individual silver over 3km in a time of 16min 42s and gold for being part of the winning NSW team.
Athletics Wollongong set up a stall at the recent Paralympics "Come and Try" Day.
Registration for Athletics Wollongong's 2022/23 season open on September 26. It is open to all ages and abilities. AW hold fun and social meets for all abilities at Beaton Park from 5:30pm every Wednesday from October 12 until late March.
All track and field events are offered, and as the club is affiliated with Athletics NSW, membership can also allow you to participate inter-club competition, state, national and even international championship events.
For details visit https://www.athleticswollongong.org.au or email athleticswollongong@gmail.com
Meantime a number of our Dual Athletes attended the South Coast PSSA Athletics Carnival on September 2 at the AIS track in the Bruce Stadiun ACT.
Tullimbar Primary School Senior Relay team produced a standout performance. This amazing team of club members, Amelia Bongiorno and Ella Power coupled with school mates Loren Garcia and Ella-Rae McGregor were entered as a wild card entry. Coached by Rekekah Power, this slick team's rapid baton changes gave then such a considerable lead that they won the final in a quick 58.47s.
Other outstanding results were, Axel Comer, 12 Boys 1500m, silver 5:13.8. 11 years girl super thrower Savannah Wiki scored a double gold in Shot put with a colossal 10.52m and Discus 24.93m, a 4th in High Jump, 1.23m and a 6th in Long Jump, 3.73m. In the 12/13 year girls division Imogene Anderson won silver in the shot with 8.25m. Chelsea Nicol won double silver in 800m 2.34.90 and Long Jump 4.09m. Ella Power won bronze in the 200m 28.76 and in the 100m 13.91, and won gold as part of the winning Tullimbar senior girls relay team, Denbigh Lewis Gold in Senior Girls High Jump 1.38m and Ivy Foster 4th 100m 13,02s.
Our 2022 winter parkrun series has come to an end and we have the winners. In the seniors category, the winner was Ros Perry with 72% followed by Scott Bazley with 66%. In the juniors the winner was Carlo Talarida with 73% followed by Seattle Bazley with 65%.
As well as competing at local parkruns at Sandon Point, North Wollongong and Shellharbour, AW members also completed in parkruns at Goulburn, Rhodes, Broken Hill, Perry Lakes (Perth) and Goondiwindi.
Des Comer was the most travelled AW member competing at five different locations. The most prolific AW parkrunner was a tie between Tom Schambron and Des Comer, both of whom completed in 15 parkruns over the four month period.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.