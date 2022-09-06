Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Athletics Wollongong pair medal at National Cross Country Championships

By Dave Ross
September 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Athletics Wollongong competitors showed their class to medal at the recent National Cross Country Championships at the Oakbank Racecourse in the Adelaide Hills.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.