Hot Property Illawarra: Plans unveiled for 36-hectare, 450-property estate at Calderwood

Among this week's headline-grabbing stories is a new 36-hectare, 450-property estate near Albion Park.
Residential property developer and home builder Sekisui House Australia has unveiled its acquisition of a masterplanned estate in Calderwood.
Beginning construction in 2023, the majority of the properties are expected to offer Sekisui House's flagship housing product, 'Shawood'.
However, judging by the social media response to the announcement from local residents, the project won't be without its detractors.
Another major story this week was the news that Illawarra home owners who recently purchased could be $250 worse off each month following the Reserve Bank's decision to increase the cash rate again.
The RBA has raised rates for the fifth consecutive month, opting to increase the official interest rate by 0.5 per cent at its September meeting and flagging that further increases are likely in the months ahead.
Find out more here.
"It's a great little pocket."
Returning to the Shellharbour local government area, for this week's in-depth suburb profile we head to Lake Illawarra.
We talked to residents, investors and agents to find out why so many parties are looking to purchase a home in the area.
Meanwhile, even the high-end of Illawarra real estate is seemingly not immune to the overall cooling of the property market.
Curious onlookers gathered to watch the auctions of two Illawarra homes on the weekend, although one was ultimately passed in and another withdrawn moments before going under the hammer.
However, one of them sold within 15 minutes of the auction's conclusion for $5 million.
Read our auction wrap-up.
Finally, buyers are taking a punt and snapping up blocks of environmentally-zoned land at Helensburgh, in the hope that a future change in zoning will allow them to build there one day.
The latest transaction, 931 square metres of land at Werrong Road, sold for $90,000.
The marketing for the parcel of land informs prospective buyers that the land is covered in trees and currently cannot be cleared.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Check out the Real Estate View Property Liftout E-edition here.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
