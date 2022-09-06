Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon the Illawarra for the largest sporting event to ever grace the region, the UCI Road World Championships, but there is still plenty of accommodation.
During the week of the cycling extravaganza, September 17 to 25, most hotels may only have limited options but there is availability in glamping, camping and AirBnB sites like at the Wollongong Surf Leisure Resort where spectators can live amongst the athlete community.
There are always going to be challenges with the amount of visitors expected and the amount of hotel rooms expected, but by thinking innovatively many people are beginning to experience great results.- Mark Sleigh
The general manager of Novotel at North Beach, Ajay Vaid, said they were collaborating with the UCI as a "preferred hotel" but still had rooms available with the venue currently at 85 to 90 per cent capacity during the event.
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh said he had noticed many reasonably priced AirBnb homes still available for the duration while a local footy club was being transformed into a glamping city.
"There are always going to be challenges with the amount of visitors expected and the amount of hotel rooms expected, but by thinking innovatively many people are beginning to experience great results," Mr Sleigh told the Mercury.
"The camping options the Vikings have received approval for, are very much in line with European expectations ... it's a glamping option right on the course, food and beverage trucks available. You can walk into the main precinct from where you're staying."
The Vikings Rugby Club oval at the corner of Swan and Corrimal Streets in the south end of Wollongong will have spots available for two to three people, and families of four to five.
The site will also be transformed with a licensed bar, food trucks, and a big screen for streaming the cycling race live.
"NSW is expected to generate $95 million in visitor spend throughout the event and clearly the more people stay in Wollongong ... will bring more money into the local economy," Mr Sleigh said, adding that figure accounts for all the money coming out of wallets associated with visiting the UCI.
There are many other alternative accommodation options listed on Destination Wollongong's website (www.visitwollongong.com.au) like the Nan Tien Temple's Pilgram Lodge, the Ananda Wellness Retreat south of Jamberoo, Corrimal Tourist Park, and the Scouts run Cataract Activity Centre.
Some accommodation is still also available at the Sage Hotel in Wollongong as well as homes available through Illawarra Holidays Accommodation and Short Stays.
For more travel inspiration, head to www.visitnsw.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
