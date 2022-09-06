THE DEBATE: At NRL finals time, is the best really in the west?

JENNO: I love the western derby because to me there's so many directions it can go. Penrith have been the best team in the comp for the past two years, while Parramatta have been the best at playing Penrith, especially at Penrith. I tend to agree Parra need to win this one because, as you rightly say, consistency is not their strong suit. I think the fact Dylan Brown has emerged as a genuine second play-maker on the left edge puts them a rung up on where they were heading into last year's finals, but they're yet to cast off the 'flat-track bullies' tag for mine.