THE DEBATE: At NRL finals time, is the best really in the west?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers MITCH JENNINGS and AGRON LATIFI discuss the NRL finals kicking off this weekend.
JENNO: Well Gronny, it's NRL finals time and if you hired a marketing team to pick week-one match-ups I don't think they'd change a single thing about where the cards have fallen. .
You've got the Western Sydney derby between the Panthers and Eels on Friday Melbourne and Canberra down south on Saturday, as well as this year's surprise packets in the Sharks and Cowboys all bookended by the oldest rivalry in the book with the Roosters and Rabbitohs on Sunday.
I know you're an Eels man, but which of the match-ups really tickles your fancy?
Spot on Jenno, for kong-suffering Eels fans like myself, we are daring to dream. But, we've been burned too many times in the past that many of us are resigned to the fact that Parra will bow out in the prelims once again.
If I'm thinking with my head and not my heart, the blue and gold need to beat Penrith on Friday to have any chance of making the grand final. If they lose I don't think they can then win three games in a row to secure their first premiership since 1986. Parra haven't shown that type of consistency really throughout the year, so I can't see that changing during the finals.
I'm also really looking forward to watching the Roosters v Rabbitohs elimination final on Sunday. The NRL added fuel to the Rabbitohs' Book of Feuds earlier in the week when they sent South Sydney members the wrong passcodes for their finals tickets. By the time Rabbitohs supporters went to claim their tickets, Roosters fans had snapped up the majority of them.
You really have to love the drama surrounding on and off the field surrounding the game's oldest rivalry.
What about you Jenno, what can you see happening in the first week of the finals?
JENNO: I love the western derby because to me there's so many directions it can go. Penrith have been the best team in the comp for the past two years, while Parramatta have been the best at playing Penrith, especially at Penrith. I tend to agree Parra need to win this one because, as you rightly say, consistency is not their strong suit. I think the fact Dylan Brown has emerged as a genuine second play-maker on the left edge puts them a rung up on where they were heading into last year's finals, but they're yet to cast off the 'flat-track bullies' tag for mine.
The other interesting factor is how how lightly raced some of the Panthers big guns have been heading in. They showed last year that they can win it in a grind and they'll no doubt ben fresh given Ivan Cleary ran out the Washington Generals last week, but I think they may well be more vulnerable in week one than at any other point of the finals series.
The Roosters-Rabbitohs showdown is always compulsory viewing, but I actually think the sleeper hit of the weekend is Sharks-Cowboys at Shark Park.
I think most expected Cronulla to come on this year (a friend of a friend even backed them to finish top four at $9) but the Cowboys have really come from the clouds.
I thought it was important they nab a home final which they have not and I do wonder whether the opposed session they had against the reserve grade Panthers last week will be a help or a hindrance.
I tend to think the former given they had a tough post-Origin run and getting some confidence in a light run could be beneficial. It can go both ways though.
It's the most intriguing of the weekend because the other sides, even eighth-placed Canberra are no real strangers to the genuine big finals games .
These two are fairly new at it in comparison, but the likes of Nicho Hynes, Dale Finucane and Andrew Fifita have been there and done it, as have Jason Taumololo, Chad Townsend and Val Holmes.
They're all so evenly poised, barring the Raiders being clear underdogs against Melbourne, no victory would really be deemed an upset as such but, if there was a gun to your head and you had to lock in one winner from the week one match-ups, who would you go with?
AGRON: I'm not sure how long it has been since a team outside the top four has gone all the way, but I feel the winner of the Roosters v Rabbitohs game has the tools needed to do it this year.
The Rabbitohs have a good recent record against the Chooks, with last week's loss their first against the Tricolours in their last six outings. But I fear the Bunnies will fall short on Sunday, especially if their main man Cameron Murray doesn't recover in time from his head knock which forced him from the field last week.
The Bunnies will be better with the return of Damien Cook at dummy-half but the Rabbitohs' go-forward will suffer should Murray miss out. Latrell Mitchell may be the Bunnies x-factor but they can't win a title without their heart and soul Murray.
The Roosters are also down in troops and will miss the injured Joseph Manu, but I reckon they will win on Sunday. Trent Robinson has a knack of getting his teams performing when it matters and the Roosters have certainly produced the goods over the last eight weeks.
Looking to week two Jenno, which six teams are still in contention and who plays who?
JENNO: It's never happened in the NRL era Gronny and there's a reason, it's almost impossible to do. Even teams like the fairytale Tigers in 2004 came from fourth.
There's been more than a couple of bottom four sides go on a run to the decider, but they've never got over the hump. I genuinely think this is the year.
That's been said plenty of times over the years, but usually it's down to one smokey in the 5-8 playoff group. This year, I still rate Melbourne and the Roosters above all the top four teams bar Penrith.
Manu's a big loss but Murray's bigger in my opinion. Manu is a strike weapon the Roosters will now be without, but Murray is the axis on which everything swings for Rabbitohs.
It's probably a topic for another debate Gronny, but I'll be staggered if he plays (though I believe he will). Put it this way, if it was a club game, we wouldn't even be talking about him playing.
To your last question, I think the Roosters and Storm get the nod this weekend and I think the Panthers and Sharks will be enjoying the week off.
There's plenty to happen but, when it's all said and done, who's lifting the trophy in October?
AGRON: My heart says Parra, my head says....... Penrith. A lot though will depend on how Nathan Cleary plays after his five-week suspension.
Unfortunately for Eels fans, I reckon he'll be keen to prove a point and come out firing on Friday. The Panthers have been the best team for probably the past three years and I think they'd consider it a failure if they can't win the premiership for a second-straight season.
But Jenno, I think you might have to throw some water on my face and wake me up because I'm still picturing King Gutho and Junior Paulo lifting the premiership trophy.
JENNO: I think you can afford to dream a little because, as I said, I think the Panthers are most vulnerable in week one. Beyond that, they're No. 1 for me and the Roosters are No.2. If those strange types turn that gun we spoke about in my direction - I say Panthers.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
