Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

THE DEBATE: At NRL finals time, is the best really in the west?

Mitch Jennings
Agron Latifi
By Mitch Jennings, and Agron Latifi
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:40am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are the Panthers set for another victory lap on grand final day? Picture by Getty Images

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers MITCH JENNINGS and AGRON LATIFI discuss the NRL finals kicking off this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.