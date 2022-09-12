There is less than two weeks to go before Wollongong takes the world stage as host of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
Competitors, teams, visitors and spectators will soon be flocking to our city in readiness for one of the biggest events on the world road cycling calendar.
Wollongong is ready to begin welcoming visitors to our city. With this in mind, the Mercury has produced stories covering everything this beautiful region has to offer.
Whether you want to know the best places to dine out or enjoy a pint, are looking for cultural experiences, family-friendly outings, day-trips, or even places to camp overnight.
Want to grab a pint in a historic pub while you are in town? Check out our faves, including The Imperial, Clifton, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.
Or maybe you would like to visit a local brewery and see how your favourite beers are made.
If you have a taste for spirits instead, you may like to visit a gin distillery.
Day-trippers are spoilt for choice, with a wide range of places to visit within an hour's drive of Wollongong.
We have put together the top 12 day trips in and around the Illawarra, whether that's heading down to Kiama, walking across Sea Cliff Bridge followed by lunch in an historic pub or going on a whale-watching cruise followed by a bite to eat in a one of the newest hotels in the area.
Why not make a weekend of it and add an overnight stay in a campsite. We have compiled a list of 16 of the best.
If you want to stay closer to town, there are plenty of options. Check out our top 15 things to do, including spending the day at Symbio Wildlife Park or a muesum.
If it is culture you are after, we have you covered, or maybe you are craving something a little more exciting. Check out our list of seven things adrenaline junkies can do in the Illawarra.
The Illawarra-Shoalhaven is awash with natural beauty, and nature lovers are spoilt for choice. We have listed the top ways to get back to nature.
The region has many beautiful beaches to explore so pack a picnic and make a day of it.
Spring is the perfect time to see the Aussie bush up close. We have listed 12 national parks to visit in and around the Illawarra.
While you are there, why not set off on one of the bushwalking trails.
And make sure you check out the view from one of the amazing lookouts in the area.
After a long walk, it is always nice to cool off in one of the natural pools and hidden swimming holes in the area.
Many are located right beside waterfalls, and we have listed eight of the best falls to visit.
There are other ways to get active while you are in town. Of course, there are plenty of places to go cycling.
Or maybe you are prefer mountain biking. There are at least 10 places to go mountain biking, ranging from easy to hard. Some are close to town, such as Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park, while others off the beaten track.
After all that exercise you might be hungry, so why not grab a picnic rug and head out in the sunshine. We have found 15 of the best picnic spots in the area.
Or maybe you would like to sample that Aussie delicacy, the meat pie. One of our favourites can be found at Sareven Bakehouse on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Thirroul.
If a pie isn't your thing, the area has plenty of places to sample another Aussie favourite, fish and chips. We've got a list of the best.
There are plenty of restaurants to satisfy your food cravings, including everything from fine-dining to cafes and takeaways.
What better than to eat out while enjoying a water view and Wollongong has plenty of waterfront restaurants to choose from.
Or you might like to grab a bite to eat close to the race action on one of the three cycling routes.
We have done the leg work so you don't have to and compiled lists of the best places to grab a bite along the Helensburgh route, or near the action on the Mount Keira route.
If you want to stay near the finish line, check out these 10 places to grab a bite along the Wollongong City circuit.
If you are in town with little kids, there is plenty to keep them busy, whether you want to splash down at Jamberoo Action Park or go on a horse ride.
We have drawn up a list seven of the best kids' attractions in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven.
And what better way to have fun with the kids than visiting one of the many adventure playgrounds in the area.
Or why not go and try out one of the bushwalking trails that are child-friendly.
We can't control the weather, but even if it is raining, there is still plenty to do.
And best of all, many activities are free. We have found 20 things to do that won't cost you a cent.
So there you have it. Our guide to everything you need to know about Wollongong while you are in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
