Wollongong promised a future transport hub - whatever that means

Wollongong is in line to get a "future transport hub" - but no-one knows much more than that.
As part of the launch of the Future Transport Strategy, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a trial of these hubs in Wollongong, Parramatta, Chatswood and Coffs Harbour.
These hubs have only been described as "a one-stop-shop for a range of essential services" - which could mean anything from a supermarket to a coffee shop to a fast food outlet.
Effort to get clarity around what will be built, along with the station it will be built at and when it will be built came to nothing.
There are already several hubs in terms of express services, but none of those stations contain the space to build any shops.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
