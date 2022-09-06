Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong promised a future transport hub - whatever that means

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
September 6 2022
Illawarra rail commuters have been promised a future transport hub, which may mean shops built over a train station. Or it may mean something else - the government won't say.

Wollongong is in line to get a "future transport hub" - but no-one knows much more than that.

