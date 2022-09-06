Illawarra Mercury
Kiama councillors meet to discuss options to fix its finances

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 6 2022 - 5:00am
Kiama councillors will look to "brainstorm" options to improve its financial situation on Thursday morning. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Kiama councillors will meet on Thursday morning to start working on a way to fix its finances - which includes an aged care home losing the equivalent of more than $10,000 a week.

