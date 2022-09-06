Kiama councillors meet to discuss options to fix its finances

Kiama councillors will meet on Thursday morning to start working on a way to fix its finances - which includes an aged care home losing the equivalent of more than $10,000 a week.
At a financial workshop last week councillors heard about the council's dire straits.
Councillors heard the council was not a going concern at that stage - meaning its debts were greater than its income and assets.
Also, the council was at risk of not being able to meet a $47 million loan repayment due next year.
On top of that, there is also the fact that Blue Haven's Bonaira facility - which has 134 beds - is losing $119 per bed every day, according to Kiama Council's financial advisory committee.
The committee minutes stated "current residential aged care results correlate to a loss at July 2022 of $119 per operating bed day (POBD) compared to the industry benchmark survey".
That equates to more than $15,000 a week - a shortfall that Kiama Council has to pick up.
This is then compared to the bottom 25 per cent of all aged care providers based where the POBD losses are just $24.
A council spokesman said the "higher than average" losses were a result of difficulties in moving from an 82-bed service to 134 beds in January 2020.
This, he was was "coupled with the heavy regulatory and compliance requirements of new aged care standards in the context of difficulties of the COVID pandemic and staffing volatility".
Mayor Neil Reilly said councillors will meet on Thursday morning for a "brainstorm" session to come up with possible solutions.
"It's an opportunity for people to say 'this is what I would like to do', way ahead of the [council] meeting," Cr Reilly said.
"So people can really start thinking it through and focusing on what they want the financial future of Kiama council to look like."
He stressed no decisions would be made at the session - that would be something that would occur in an open council meeting.
"We've spent nine months being provided with an awful lot of information - stuff has come to light that we didn't expect," Cr Reilly said.
"Now we've got all this information we have to do something with it. I think the idea of this is to clear the air a little bit Just have a look around at what our options may be."
He was also hoping that the meeting would result in a deadline for action being set.
"One of the things I'd like to come out of all this is a timeline, so we can say 'by this stage we need to make a decision'," Cr Reilly said.
"I think it's probably fair to the community and to the councillors as well that we say we need to make a decision by this date - whatever that decision may be.
"It might not be a decision, it might even be multiple decisions."
Meanwhile council has announced it has signed the contract for the sale of its properties in Akuna Street.
The purchaser is Level 33 Property Group.
Contracts are expected to be exchanged on October 14, with settlement 42 days later.
Council declined to state the sale price before the settlement date.
The sale was driven by the need to improve council's finances but the proceeds are not expected to be enough to clear its debts.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
