Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Vale Professor Bill Lovegrove, a champion for education, avid sportsman

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Bill Lovegrove in 2016 with his family. Will Lovegrove, Ben Bradley, Hannah Bradley, Zoe Lovegrove, Kai Lovegrove, Sebastian Bradley and Sam Bradley. File image by ACM.

Tributes have begun coming in for the late Bill Lovegrove, a champion for education and avid sportsman.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.