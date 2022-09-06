Body found in search for skier missing in Snowy Mountains

A body has been located in the search for a skier missing in the Snowy Mountains.
Police have been told a 23-year-old man visited Kosciuszko National Park on Saturday morning with the intention of skiing the back country.
Officers were notified when the experienced skier failed to return or make further contact by the end of the day.
A search of remote parts of the the national park began on Sunday, with PolAir spotting a person in a remote area of Watsons Crags on Monday afternoon.
Due to the steep terrain and hazardous weather conditions, both PolAir and another emergency service helicopter were unable to land or use winching capabilities.
The operation was suspended for the day and resumed on Tuesday, with the arrival of PolAir carrying specialist police trained in alpine rescue.
The officers were winched down to the ground, where the body of a man was located.
The operation continues to retrieve the body. While it is believed to be the body of the missing skier, he is yet to be formally identified.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
- With AAP
