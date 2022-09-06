After a summit that was hailed for its unprecedented collaboration, businesses and unions groups are calling on the federal government to get moving to address skills shortages and stagnant wages after its Jobs and Skills Summit.
Following the two day event held in Canberra last week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers touted the 36 immediate initiatives that came out of the event.
Advertisement
Business Illawarra Executive director Adam Zarth said addressing job vacancies would require an increase in migration and initiatives to attract underutilised sectors of the workforce.
"It has been pleasing to see action on these fronts coming out of the national summit, including measures to increase the permanent migration cap from 160,000 to 195,000, a $36.1 million boost in departmental funding to clear visa backlogs, and the relaxation of work restrictions on international students; which will be particularly welcomed in a university region like ours," he said.
"It's also great to see the Prime Minister signal that the government will allow pensioners to increase their earnings from paid work without losing any of their pension. There is detail to work through here, but this is a ready made workforce who are ready and willing to lend a hand in the short to medium term across so many industries."
Currently, the Illawarra is experiencing record low unemployment, at 2.3 per cent, and record high job vacancies, with over 3000 positions open.
Speaking on the sidelines of a union conference in Wollongong on Tuesday, CFMMEU national secretary Christy Cain said despite these conditions workers were struggling with rising prices.
"Food, fuel and electricity, workers are falling behind with stagnant wage growth," he said.
Mr Cain, who hails from the WA maritime union that delivered workers in the offshore gas industry up to 8 per cent pay rises this year, said unions would be pushing for wage increases in line with inflation.
"The last eight to ten years have destroyed collective bargaining, now it's a chance to come out, without our hands behind our back and negotiate good outcomes for workers," he said.
"Not just one to three per cent, we'll be going for - at least - more than the cost of living wage increases to catch up."
The introduction of multi-enterprise bargaining, where enterprise agreements can be negotiated across multiple businesses in the same industry, will be one step forward, Mr Cain said.
"The union movement has got to aim up and has a responsibility to the workers."
Mr Zarth welcomed action on fee-free TAFE places and affordable housing, but said there was more to do.
"The announcement that Commonwealth and state governments will come together in a $1.1 billion injection to deliver an extra 180,000 fee free TAFE places is terrific news, and we would like to see this extended to include independent training providers to supercharge the rollout," he said.
"We know that a critical shortage of available housing is exacerbating workforce shortages locally and nationally, and so while additional funding for the National Housing Infrastructure Facility is a good start, we know that more regionalised policy changes across all levels of government will be needed to see any near-term improvement to this situation."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.