Attack the best form of defence in Dragons NRLW finals push

He's playing his cards close to his chest but Dragons coach Jamie Soward has forecast personnel changes in re-ignite his side's attack after last week's heavy defeat at the hands of the Roosters.
While they conceded 34 points, Soward's side has looked clunky with the ball in their past two outings despite boasting have an all-representative spine including Origin-winning quartet Emma Tonegato, Rachael Pearson, Keeley Davis and Quincy Dodd.
It was apparent against the league-leading Roosters last week where the Dragons made most of the early running but had just a lone barge-over try to young gun Monalisa Soliola to show for it at halftime.
They were subsequently held scoreless in the second stanza that followed a similar script to last season's grand final in which the Dragons scored in the opening minute but could not manage another point in what ultimately a 16-4 loss.
A points-for tally of 48 points is well off the attacking pace set by top-two sides the Roosters and Knights in a race where for-and-against will be a factor.
Soward named a largely unchanged line-up for Saturday's clash with the Broncos on Tuesday, with Talei Holmes returning from injury on the bench and Aliti Namoce named for the injured Teagan Dymock.
As far as attacking guns, young stars Salma Nour and Zali Hopkins have been named on an extended bench, though Soward hinted that the game-day 17 could look very different to what's listed on paper.
"Both," Soward said when asked if the changes will be structural or personnel.
"We definitely need to fix our attack. It's not dire straits, but I'll be making some changes this week. Whether that's personnel or style, you'll have to wait and see.
"You'll probably find out Saturday about an hour before kickoff I'd say.
"The girls know what we value within the confines of the dressing room and I felt like we compromised ourselves on a few little things [last week].
"The girls would be the first to tell you that what we dished up in that last 20 minutes is not what we're about here.
"It was a reality check for myself and some players. We went to a big stage, a big stadium, and we didn't turn up late in that second half."
It was a disappointing outing, but it hardly puts them on the skids heading into Saturday's showdown with Brisbane at AAMI Park where Soward's side can lock away a finals berth with a win.
"It's a short competition so I'm learning that you take the losses really hard and the group has taken it really hard," Soward said.
"It was a really good game for 46 minutes, I thought the two teams were playing hard but we just fell away at the end with some of our values.
"As a coach, you've got to realise there's still another game this week, another one after that, and we're still in a really good position.
"If we'd let the one against Parramatta slip [in round two] we'd be panicking a little bit and starting to do the maths, but we've put ourselves in a good position.
"It is a big game for us. We want to cement our spot so we can build into this finals series. It's like a four-game finals series now.
"The girls are aware of that, but we just need to get our attitude right and get back to our core values that we compromised on the weekend."
Three-time premiers Brisbane are clinging to the bottom rung of the top four at 1-2 on the season, but hit some form with a 22-4 win over the Titans last week.
An off-season exodus has still left behind plenty of class and Soward is expecting a Broncos side desperate to stake their own finals claim.
"They've got Ali Brigginshaw, Tarryn Aiken, Jaime Chapman was fantastic on the weekend," he said.
"They're a really good side, they're really well coached, but we can't worry about anyone else at the moment.
"We've got to worry about ourselves and get our stuff together so we can get down to Melbourne and hopefully enjoy a win."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
