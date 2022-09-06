Fresh-faced experts have their say on Figtree playground rebuild

If you want expert advice, you hit up people in the know.
And that's precisely why a tiny, knowing smile breaks out across nine-year-old Philippa Collins' face when she's referred to as an "expert playground consultant".
Advertisement
Philippa, her classmates from Mount St Thomas Public School along with dozens of other children have provided advice to Wollongong City Council on the latest playground rebuilds.
The 90-minute process, which involved council staff meeting with their fresh-faced experts was heralded as "pure delight" by Nebo 1 class teacher Megan Abba.
"The holistic way they worked was just wonderful.
"I was pleasantly surprised by their collaboration was immensely proud they thought about diversity, community, family and safety," Mrs Abba said.
Philippa, a gymnast with five years' experience, kept her extended family in mind during the session.
"We knew we had to design something everyone could play on," she said of the plans for Figtree playground. "I was really interested in the climbing stuff but it has to be all-abilities, too."
She rates the existing playground an eight out of 10 but believes with some expert-inspired changes that can improve.
It wasn't just the Mount St Thomas students consulted. In all, 63 kids from five schools and two early learning centres shared their views.
Stef Hawker, an ASPECT teacher at St Pius X Catholic Primary School, said including children on the autism spectrum would only add value to the playground.
"The kids were stoked to be involved," Ms Hawker said of the 15-strong group from the Unanderra school.
From an on-site visit to the school; to smaller, intimate groups; and a focus on visual story-telling, she said the inclusive experience was a win-win.
"They made some terrific suggestions - from a disability swing, to a visual wall which allows non-verbal children to point to what they want to do, and a zip line with a seat to strap you in.
"It was really quite special," Ms Hawker said. "Already they've told me they want to visit the park."
The council manages 147 playgrounds across the Wollongong local government area and each is different.
Advertisement
"Every space we place a playground is different - in size, needs, geography, and location to existing public amenities," a council spokesperson said.
"That means every playground we upgrade, or build will be different as well."
Council's spent $7 million on playgrounds since 2014 and another $5.5m is budgeted over the next four years.
Wollongong City Council'as playgrounds are divided into three categories: regional (such as Stuart Park, Thirroul playground and Towradgi playground), district (medium-sized such as the Bulli Beach playground) and local playgrounds (often smaller and may involve only a few pieces of equipment).
This is because community feedback has shown people would rather travel to access a greater variety of facilities and equipment than smaller playgrounds close by, a council spokesperson said.
Advertisement
"This means we can improve people's play experience by focusing on delivering fewer but better quality playgrounds," they said.
When either of the top two categories is involved, the council speaks "directly to the local children and community members who will use the playground".
Just the way it should be, expert playground consultant Philippa reckons.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.