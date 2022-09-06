Wollongong City SLSC surfboarding stalwart Robert (Bob) Little OAM has been inducted into Surf Life Saving Australia's Hall of Fame.
Little has an impressive surf life saving career that spans more than 50 years of distinguished service to surf sports.
Over the decades, he has been an active surf sport competitor, administrator, coach and official.
Commended for his tireless work of over 25 years as referee at Australian Championships, Wollongong City SLSC publicity officer Larry Jennett said what set Little apart was his competition success through the period of 1961-70.
"During this period Bob won three consecutive gold medals at Australian Championships in surfboard riding, while also achieving similar success in NSW State Championships," Jennett said.
"Bob represented Australia during the USA tour in 1965 and lent his vast surf sport knowledge as referee and official.
"Bob also actively participated on coaching panels nationally and in New South Wales. Bob has received an Order of Australia medal for services to Surf Life Saving and his local community in the Illawarra region."
The 85-year-old Little has been a member of Wollongong SLSC for 70 years. He is a club Life Member (1972) as well as for Surf Lifesaving Illawarra (1977), Surf Lifesaving NSW (1983) and Surf Lifesaving Australia (1993).
During his heyday he was described as one of the Illawarra's `best all round sportsmen`, competing in junior rugby league, table tennis, basketball, surfboard paddling, wave riding (big surf specialist) surfboat sweep, swim/R&R competitor and coach.
One of Little's championship long boards hangs proudly in Wollongong City SLSC with his impressive SLSA Championship record sign-written in gold.
Little and the five other 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, which also includes former Thirroul ironman Dean Mercer, will be officially recognised at Surf Life Saving Australia's Awards of Excellence in November 2022.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
