What's going on with the green wall in Crown Street Mall?

The "green wall" in Globe Lane is no more - for a while anyway.
Advertisement
People walking through the city in recent days have been shocked to see the green foliage that covered the Globe Lane wall of a nearby car park has been completely removed.
All that remains is the outlines of the vines creeping up the wall.
A rather bare wall that now looks a shadow of its former self.
But people can rest easy - a Wollongong City Council spokeswoman assures us it is only temporary and soon new green will be seen.
"The ivy-covered green wall in Globe Lane is pruned as needed by council's expert horticulturalists," the spokeswoman said.
"The regular pruning ensures the plant, a Boston Ivy, remains in good health and promotes strong growth.
"It also keeps the ivy out of any electrics of nearby properties.
"With the start of spring, we anticipate the ivy will soon make it way up the wall and once again cover the brickwork.''
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.