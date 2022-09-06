How to get to UOW during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships

Despite cycling in cities such as So Paulo, Brazil and Santiago, Chile, University of Wollongong PhD candidate in Education Juliana Peloche said she has never experienced danger as a cyclist until moving to Wollongong.
"I'm 42, I have ridden my bike all my life in much more dangerous cities, and I was hit by a car here [in Wollongong]," she said.
Ms Peloche, who is the founder and president of the UOW Cycle Club, said she hoped that the 2022 UCI Road World Championships will make Wollongong a safer place to cycle in and encourage more students and staff to make the trip to the university by bicycle.
"We have studies at UOW that say most of the students that study at UOW live less than five kilometres from the uni, and they drive," she said.
For many students and staff, getting to the university during the week of Wollongong 2022, September 18-25 - the week prior to the mid-session recess - will require rethinking their transport choices.
While the race does not go through the University's main campus it does snake around the site. The Wollongong City Circuit, which is in operation throughout the week, will mean road closures on University Avenue and Irvine Street south of University Avenue throughout the week.
Access to the university via the M1 northbound offramp onto Irvine Street will remain open. Those travelling southbound can access the campus via Robsons Road.
Access to the Innovation Campus will also be restricted, with Squires Way on the City Circuit, however the Fairy Meadow campus remains accessible via Montague Street.
Roads closed remain accessible for those on foot or cycling.
Bus routes to the university will also change, with the North Gong bus shuttle not running throughout the week.
Instead, Shuttle 66 will run from Wollongong train station to the Keiraville campus, and Shuttle 56 will run from North Wollongong station to the Innovation Campus.
Information on other bus routes that travel to or near the university is available on Trip Planner.
With the changes occurring, the university has advised staff and students to work and teach remotely, if practical, with only essential student-facing services taking place on campus, according to a UOW spokesperson.
"Some classes will be held on campus as scheduled (noting potential risk of traffic congestion and increased travel time), while others may be delivered online or rescheduled for another week," the spokesperson said.
"These arrangements are being assessed on an individual subject basis, taking into account specific requirements and learning outcomes. All changes are being communicated to students."
Traffic congestion is expected around the campuses and parking is expected to be limited.
Ms Peloche said she expected the week to be chaotic, but hoped it could provide a change in routine.
"I hope that at the end people can look back and say it wasn't that bad. It's finding other possibilities, rather than just driving somewhere."
