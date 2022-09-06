As eight-year-old Penelope stood on Dharawal country speaking of her spiritual connection to her culture, she remembered her ancestors who couldn't.
Indigenous Literacy Day Foundation's youngest ambassador, Penelope Towney, was one of the guest speakers at the University of Wollongong's Indigenous Literacy Day celebrations on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Penelope's mum, Tara Hodge, said she was moved by her daughter's poetry.
"It was incredibly special, to hear her speaking so proud and strong is really moving. Many people listening have since mentioned that they would like to purchase her poetry within a book," she said.
Ms Hodge spoke of the dark times when Penelope's grandfather and his family weren't allowed to speak in their language or practise their culture publicly.
"He spent the first few years of his life living with family down by the river in a tin shack made of flattened cans. They were unable to move freely in their own country," she said.
Ms Hodge said Penelope now speaks with yindyamarra (respect) on behalf of her family and on behalf of those who couldn't move freely.
The Wiradjuri and Palawa girl has even been referred to as "the youngest First Nations film maker".
When Ms Hodge nervously sent the film off to NITV, she did not expect to hear back. They replied in less than an hour.
"They said how emotional everyone in the office was upon viewing it and said they wanted to purchase all rights to the film," she said.
It's since been screened on NITV, SBS and Channel 10
The event also saw some respected Elders of the community including Thomas Mayor and Auntie Barb Nicholson.
Auntie Barbara Nicholson, born on Kemblawarra land, has been an academic at UOW.
Advertisement
She was was impressed by Penelope's extensive knowledge of aboriginal culture.
"She's an inspiration to the future, we can all sit back and relax because you know when you've got kids like Penelope, the future is in good hands," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.