A Warrawong security guard who joined in on a brawl at Dan Murphy's after it first erupted at North Wollongong Hotel during the Easter weekend has been sentenced.
Hassan Ahmed, who the court heard is the son of a local religious leader, pleaded guilty to one count of affray at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Documents tendered to the court revealed an altercation started between several men, including two of Hassan's co-accused and three male patrons, at North Wollongong Hotel about 5.20pm on April 16 this year.
After the altercation, the three patrons involved left the pub and went to Dan Murphy's across the road, while one of the co-accused, a security guard, treated a cut to his head he sustained during the fight.
The co-accused in question contacted Hassan and told him he had been assaulted at the venue.
Hassan and a passenger arrived at the pub shortly after, where the two co-accused involved in the brawl spoke to Hassan from the car park.
About 6pm, the two co-accused from the earlier fight approached the three males at Dan Murphy's where another melee erupted.
One of the co-accused punched two of the men several times to the head and body, and the other was punched and kicked.
Hassan and another co-accused ran into the brawl shortly after, with Hassan swinging his fist towards one of the men, before attempting to pull another to the ground.
He also swung his fists towards another man, but missed.
Wollongong police arrived a short time later and arrested Hassan and the three co-offenders.
Hassan told police he "threw one punch and missed" before he was released and summonsed to be called to court over one charge of affray.
In court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Veronica Abu Zeid argued Hassan, who is also a first-year electrician apprentice, admitted his involvement exceeded one punch.
Ms Abu Zeid added his offending was less serious than his co-offenders, and told the court he was from a good family and is the son of a local religious leader.
Magistrate Greg Elks accepted that Hassan had no criminal history and that his references spoke highly of his character, but said this was "at odds with the young man I've read about in the (police) facts".
"You clearly are employed as an apprentice and as a security guard, both requiring checks with respect to your criminal antecedents," Magistrate Elks said.
"Yet you made a boof-headed decision this night that you didn't have to get involved in.
"I'm going to put the ball at your feet - you're either going to make a positive out of it or you're going to fumble it and end up back here."
Hassan was handed a 12-month conditional release order, meaning he cannot commit any offences during this period.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
