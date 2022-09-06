Teen missing from Lake Illawarra

Police want your help finding a teenage girl missing from the Lake Illawarra area.
Lila Pratt, aged 14, was last seen near a fast food restaurant on New Lake Entrance Road, Warilla, about 10.30am today.
Lila is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 145cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black-hooded jumper with a surf brand on the back, blue shorts and black shoes.
She also has a bandage on her forehead.
If you're in the area, you may receive a geo-targeting alert.
"If you receive a message from +61444 444 444, it is not a scam," police said.
If you can help, contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 02 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
