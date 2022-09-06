Illawarra Mercury

$60k grants available for Wollongong business events

By Newsroom
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:11am, first published 6:43am
A previous grant-winning event, a bookfair.

The NSW government is offering to fund up to $60,000 per business event held in 2023 in Wollongong and applications are now open as part of the third round of the Accelerate Fund.

