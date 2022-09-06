$60k grants available for Wollongong business events

The NSW government is offering to fund up to $60,000 per business event held in 2023 in Wollongong and applications are now open as part of the third round of the Accelerate Fund.
Accelerate is designed to stimulate the return of business events across Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong and offers organisers up to $60,000 in matched funding for events held between January 1 and November 30, 2023.
Applications are open to organisers of business to business (B2B) conferences, conventions, symposiums, congresses, seminars, training courses and trade exhibitions to offset venue costs (venue hire, in-house catering and AV costs) to the organiser.
Applicants can be based anywhere in the country, as long as their business event takes place over at least one full day in an eligible venue in Greater Sydney, Newcastle or Wollongong.
BESydney CEO, Lyn Lewis-Smith said, "This first come, first served funding is much-needed investment to help revive businesses and bring tourism back to the City of Wollongong.
Business events bring locals and visitors alike to our CBDs and support industry suppliers in
accommodation, entertainment, hospitality, tourism and business events sectors."
Applications close September 30, 2022.
