LIVE from Allianz Stadium for the Matildas vs Canada clash

Jordan Warren
September 6 2022
At halftime its Mary Fowler scorcher that has Australia's women's football team ahead 1-0 in a friendly against Canada at Sydney's Allianz Stadium.

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

