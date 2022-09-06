At halftime its Mary Fowler scorcher that has Australia's women's football team ahead 1-0 in a friendly against Canada at Sydney's Allianz Stadium.
Illawarra locals Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler were both named in the starting line up by coach Tony Gustavsson for the game, with Foord taking up a role on the left wing and Fowler deployed as an attacking midfielder.
It was a return for Foord to the team following an injury layoff, while Fowler was looking to flourish just as she did against the same opponent in Brisbane on Saturday, and boy did she do that.
Just three minutes into the game, the former Illawarra Stingrays player made her mark.
The Matildas won the ball up high where captain Sam Kerr found the ball in space inside the box. The Chelsea superstar then found Fowler who calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.
Just before halftime Foord, cutting in from the left, had an opportunity to beat the keeper but pushed her effort wide.
EARLIER
In its first week of opening, Allianz Stadium has hosted NRL, NRLW and the Wallabies. Now, it's football's turn.
Following over three years of developments, Allianz Stadium is ready to go to host the Matildas, who will take on reigning Olympic Games gold medallists Canada in the second of their friendly match-ups in preparation for next year's World Cup on our own soil.
Canada got the chocolates in Brisbane over the weekend so revenge will be on the minds for the Matildas.
Check out some of the best of the action in the lead up to the game...
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
