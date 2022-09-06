In its first week of opening, Allianz Stadium has hosted NRL, NRLW and the Wallabies. Now, it's football's turn.
Following over three years of developments, Allianz Stadium is ready to go to host the Matildas, who will take on reigning gold medalists Canada in the second of their friendly match-ups in preparation for next year's World Cup on our own soil.
Canada got the chocolates in Brisbane over the weekend so revenge will be on the minds for our girls.
Illawarra's stars Cailtin Foord and Mary Fowler will start the game so get ready for some local firepower.
Check out some of the best of the action in the lead up to the game...
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
