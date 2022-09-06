Shellharbour Labor and independents spar at council meeting

Labor and independent councillors got testy with each other at Tuesday night's Shellharbour Council meeting.
At the core of the drama were two issues from the previous meeting - claims of a double vote and allegations of the independents voting en bloc.
At last month's meeting, councillors were asked to vote on whether to allow a height variation for a development in Minga Avenue.
The council staff recommendation was to approve the development but, when it was put to a vote four councillors were in favour of it, and when mayor Chris Homer called for those opposed, five hands went up.
Cr Homer then began counting the votes, but the executive officer interjected to give a warning about the Land and Environment Court and then there was a request for a toilet break.
When the meeting resumed, the vote changed to 6-3 in support of the variation.
At Tuesday night's meeting Labor councillor Rob Petreski raised concerns with the minutes of that meeting, particularly that the first "vote" was not recorded.
He said the code of meeting practice said every vote had to be recorded "and that was clearly a vote".
Council staff explained that it wasn't a vote and that it had been abandoned before Cr Homer had finished the count.
Cr Petreski then noted that the code of meeting practice said a vote was carried out "by open means and by a show of hands".
"I distinctly saw four hands go up and they were noted and then five hands went up [against]," he said.
Council staff said they could amend the minutes to reflect that abandoned vote, however the independent councillors voted to accept the minutes as printed.
The second issue that caused conflict was the motion to endorse council's anti-discrimination policy.
Pointing out that policy stated people were not to be discriminated against on the basis of political affiliation, Cr Petreski suggested Labor councillors had been subject to that at the last meeting.
He was referring to a motion that elected four voting members to the NSW Local Government Conference - where all four members were independents.
At Tuesday's meeting Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh said the decision was "fair and equitable", noting that Cr Petreski and Cr Maree Duffy-Moon were voting members at the last conference.
"Now it's the next time, there were two other colleagues who have not had a go," Cr Marsh said. "It doesn't matter what political persuasion they were, we weren't discriminating against anybody."
Cr Duffy-Moon then suggested choosing three men and one woman went against the council equal opportunity policy - which was refuted by Cr Marsh.
Independent councillor John Davey then moved the motion, making an ambiguous remark about "the irony" that appeared to be directed against the Labor councillors.
When Cr Duffy-Moon called for a point of order, Mayor Homer did not act on Cr Davey's comments.
That led to Cr Petreski moving a motion of dissent against the mayor, which failed along Labor-independent voting lines 5-4.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
